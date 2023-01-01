$232,502+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63 | 22in AMG Cross-spoke - Matte Black | AMG Night Pkg - MAGNO | Seat Comfort Pkg PLUS
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
- Listing ID: 9621781
- Stock #: SMC0335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK MAGNO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 430 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**
Vechiles Packages and Option's:
AMG Night Package - MAGNO
- AMG Radiator Trim
- 21 inch AMG 5-Twin Spoke Wheels -Black
- Night Package - MAGNO
- Spare Wheel Cover Ring in Matte Black
- Underbody Protection in Black MAGNO
- Mirrors in Black
Seat Comfort Package PLUS
22 inch AMG Cross-Spoke - Matte Black
G-manufaktur Black Fiddleback Open - Pore Trim
This 2021 Mercedes Benz AMG G 63 is now offered at Sherwood Motorcars presented in a stunning Night Black Magno finish. This Luxury Suv is built for comfort inside and out. Powering this G 63 is a bi-turbo V8 producing 577-hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. A nine speed automatic gearbox with steering wheel mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the all wheel drive system for a 0-100 time of only 4.5 seconds! Inside you have a modernized cabin fitted with Memory/Heated seats upholstered with Nappa Leather. To keep your hands warm during cold months the G 63 is fitted with a heated steering wheel with controls to adjust the Premium Burmester Sound system. The G 63 comes standard with a 12.0 inch infotainment interface featuring Android Auto and Apple Carplay as well as a Navigation system. To keep you safe on the roads the G 63 is outfitted with Automated Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer
