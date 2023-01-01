Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

430 KM

Details Description Features

$232,502

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$232,502

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-412-2251

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63 | 22in AMG Cross-spoke - Matte Black | AMG Night Pkg - MAGNO | Seat Comfort Pkg PLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63 | 22in AMG Cross-spoke - Matte Black | AMG Night Pkg - MAGNO | Seat Comfort Pkg PLUS

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-412-2251

  1. 9621781
  2. 9621781
  3. 9621781
  4. 9621781
  5. 9621781
  6. 9621781
  7. 9621781
  8. 9621781
  9. 9621781
  10. 9621781
  11. 9621781
  12. 9621781
  13. 9621781
  14. 9621781
  15. 9621781
  16. 9621781
  17. 9621781
  18. 9621781
  19. 9621781
  20. 9621781
  21. 9621781
  22. 9621781
  23. 9621781
  24. 9621781
  25. 9621781
  26. 9621781
  27. 9621781
  28. 9621781
  29. 9621781
  30. 9621781
  31. 9621781
  32. 9621781
  33. 9621781
  34. 9621781
  35. 9621781
  36. 9621781
  37. 9621781
  38. 9621781
  39. 9621781
  40. 9621781
  41. 9621781
  42. 9621781
  43. 9621781
  44. 9621781
  45. 9621781
  46. 9621781
  47. 9621781
  48. 9621781
Contact Seller
Sale

$232,502

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
430KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9621781
  • Stock #: SMC0335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK MAGNO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 430 KM

Vehicle Description

22in AMG Cross-spoke - Matte Black | AMG Night Pkg - MAGNO | Seat Comfort Pkg PLUS

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**

Vechiles Packages and Option's:

AMG Night Package - MAGNO

- AMG Radiator Trim

- 21 inch AMG 5-Twin Spoke Wheels -Black

- Night Package - MAGNO

- Spare Wheel Cover Ring in Matte Black

- Underbody Protection in Black MAGNO

- Mirrors in Black

Seat Comfort Package PLUS

22 inch AMG Cross-Spoke - Matte Black

G-manufaktur Black Fiddleback Open - Pore Trim

This 2021 Mercedes Benz AMG G 63 is now offered at Sherwood Motorcars presented in a stunning Night Black Magno finish. This Luxury Suv is built for comfort inside and out. Powering this G 63 is a bi-turbo V8 producing 577-hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. A nine speed automatic gearbox with steering wheel mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the all wheel drive system for a 0-100 time of only 4.5 seconds! Inside you have a modernized cabin fitted with Memory/Heated seats upholstered with Nappa Leather. To keep your hands warm during cold months the G 63 is fitted with a heated steering wheel with controls to adjust the Premium Burmester Sound system. The G 63 comes standard with a 12.0 inch infotainment interface featuring Android Auto and Apple Carplay as well as a Navigation system. To keep you safe on the roads the G 63 is outfitted with Automated Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

2022 Jeep Wrangler U...
 15,350 KM
$119,800 + tax & lic
2012 Fisker Karma Ec...
 23,400 KM
$50,208 + tax & lic
2021 Lamborghini Hur...
 10,420 KM
$318,943 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-412-XXXX

(click to show)

587-412-2251

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory