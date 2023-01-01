$199,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 550 | Climate Comfort Front Seats | Intelligent Drive Package | Burmester Audio |
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
- Listing ID: 9820255
- Stock #: SMC0479A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 6,005 KM
Vehicle Description
Climate Comfort Front Seats | Intelligent Drive Package | Burmester Audio
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**
Vehicle Options and Packages:
C58 - Underguard
PA8 - 360 Camera
PA9 - Seat Comfort Package PLUS
VL4 - Luggage Compartment Mat
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
