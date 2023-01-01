Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

21,990 KM

$219,980

+ tax & licensing
$219,980

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
AMG G 63 | Night Package | 22in AMG Cross Spoke Matte Wheels | Seat Comfort PLUS

AMG G 63 | Night Package | 22in AMG Cross Spoke Matte Wheels | Seat Comfort PLUS

Location

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$219,980

+ taxes & licensing

21,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9999716
  • Stock #: SMC0508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK MAGNO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle's Packages and Option's:AMG Night Package - MAGNO- AMG Radiator Trim- 21inch AMG 5-Twin Spoke Wheels - Black- Night Package - MAGNO- Spare Wheel Cover Ring in Matte Black- Underbody Protection in Black MAGNO- Mirrors in Black- G 63 manufaktur Interior Package- Package Code- Nappa Leather Dashboard- Leather Covered Grab HandlesG63 AMG SUVGreen LevyAshtray Insert for Front Cup HoldersSeat Comfort Package PLUSLuggage Compartment MatAMG Performance Steering Wheel - Carbon Fibre/DINAMICAENERGIZING Comfort ControlTop Speed Increase22" AMG Cross-spoke - Matte BlackAMG Carbon Fibre TrimThis vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

