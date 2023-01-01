$219,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63 | Night Package | 22in AMG Cross Spoke Matte Wheels | Seat Comfort PLUS
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
$219,980
- Listing ID: 9999716
- Stock #: SMC0508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK MAGNO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle's Packages and Option's:AMG Night Package - MAGNO- AMG Radiator Trim- 21inch AMG 5-Twin Spoke Wheels - Black- Night Package - MAGNO- Spare Wheel Cover Ring in Matte Black- Underbody Protection in Black MAGNO- Mirrors in Black- G 63 manufaktur Interior Package- Package Code- Nappa Leather Dashboard- Leather Covered Grab HandlesG63 AMG SUVGreen LevyAshtray Insert for Front Cup HoldersSeat Comfort Package PLUSLuggage Compartment MatAMG Performance Steering Wheel - Carbon Fibre/DINAMICAENERGIZING Comfort ControlTop Speed Increase22" AMG Cross-spoke - Matte BlackAMG Carbon Fibre TrimThis vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
