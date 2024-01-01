Menu
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

62,553 KM

GT

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  11833775
  2. 11833775
Used
62,553KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJVAW3MU603597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Pearl White]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 219875
  • Mileage 62,553 KM

