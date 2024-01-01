$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
Used
81,509KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJVAW6MU607238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Sterling Silver]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 210225
- Mileage 81,509 KM
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
