2021 Mitsubishi RVR

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 7 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9383326

9383326 Stock #: 216900

216900 VIN: JA4AJVAW4MU602328

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Pearl White]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 216900

Mileage 72,781 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.