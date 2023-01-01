Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

64,882 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWD

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 9447661
  2. 9447661
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,882KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9447661
  • Stock #: 216960
  • VIN: JA4AJVAW9MU605144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Pearl White]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 216960
  • Mileage 64,882 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2017 Volkswagen Beet...
 48,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 64,882 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Quest
235,135 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory