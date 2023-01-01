Menu
2021 Nissan GT-R

4,420 KM

Details Description Features

$127,433

+ tax & licensing
$127,433

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-412-2251

Premium | Low KM | Carbon Fiber Interior | Front End PPF

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-412-2251

Sale

$127,433

+ taxes & licensing

4,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: SMC0375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 4,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM | Carbon Fiber Interior | Front End PPF

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**

Vehicle's Packages and Option's:

Pearl White TriCoat Paint

Black Leather Interior

The GT-R is said to rather be sculpted for aerodynamics, it sculpts the wind to fit to its needs - the same way mother nature sculpts the wind to fit her needs. This 2021 Nissan GT-R Premium is painted in the eye-catching Pearl White Tricoat and gloss black accents, protected by front end paint protection film. Sherwood Motorcars is proud to present you this stunning Japanese-made car with only 4,420 km on it. The GT-R's impressive air-bending skills is thanks to the newly redesigned body which helps air move around it rather than through it. The Nissan GT-R is crafted precisely and with no detail overlooked. Craftsmen use both hands and three different lighting sources to inspect every inch of the body for imperfections, as well, the body and chassis undergoes vibration testing, laser measurements, and comprehensive inspections on every GT-R. Presented on the body is the multi-LED headlights to create an extreme replication of daylight and partnered with the iconic GT-R taillights - these are the last thing people see as you leave them in the dust. To ensure this, the GT-R Premium is powered by a twin-turbo 3.8L V6, producing an insane 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque.

The interior of the GT-R is crafted to perfection starting with the leather and cloth perforated seats which perfectly hug your seat to ensure comfort while remaining sporty. The display screen allows you to control key functions such as music, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, NissanConnect services, and of your phone apps. The display dash is combined carbon fiber to contrast the tachometer and with a digital display screen to show speed. To reduce noise in the cabin, the GT-R employs special acoustic windshield features, insulated and sound-absorbing dash and instrument panel, and noise-dampening insulation above the rear wheel wells. This extraordinary and unique car is sure to move quickly!

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

