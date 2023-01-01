$127,433+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-412-2251
2021 Nissan GT-R
Premium | Low KM | Carbon Fiber Interior | Front End PPF
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-412-2251
$127,433
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9621799
- Stock #: SMC0375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # SMC0375
- Mileage 4,420 KM
Vehicle Description
Low KM | Carbon Fiber Interior | Front End PPF
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**
Vehicle's Packages and Option's:
Pearl White TriCoat Paint
Black Leather Interior
The GT-R is said to rather be sculpted for aerodynamics, it sculpts the wind to fit to its needs - the same way mother nature sculpts the wind to fit her needs. This 2021 Nissan GT-R Premium is painted in the eye-catching Pearl White Tricoat and gloss black accents, protected by front end paint protection film. Sherwood Motorcars is proud to present you this stunning Japanese-made car with only 4,420 km on it. The GT-R's impressive air-bending skills is thanks to the newly redesigned body which helps air move around it rather than through it. The Nissan GT-R is crafted precisely and with no detail overlooked. Craftsmen use both hands and three different lighting sources to inspect every inch of the body for imperfections, as well, the body and chassis undergoes vibration testing, laser measurements, and comprehensive inspections on every GT-R. Presented on the body is the multi-LED headlights to create an extreme replication of daylight and partnered with the iconic GT-R taillights - these are the last thing people see as you leave them in the dust. To ensure this, the GT-R Premium is powered by a twin-turbo 3.8L V6, producing an insane 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque.
The interior of the GT-R is crafted to perfection starting with the leather and cloth perforated seats which perfectly hug your seat to ensure comfort while remaining sporty. The display screen allows you to control key functions such as music, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, NissanConnect services, and of your phone apps. The display dash is combined carbon fiber to contrast the tachometer and with a digital display screen to show speed. To reduce noise in the cabin, the GT-R employs special acoustic windshield features, insulated and sound-absorbing dash and instrument panel, and noise-dampening insulation above the rear wheel wells. This extraordinary and unique car is sure to move quickly!
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.