$261,771+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-412-2251
2021 Nissan GT-R
NISMO | Full PPF | 1 of 300 Worldwide | No Accidents | One Owner |
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-412-2251
$261,771
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9621964
- Stock #: SMC0382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Black and Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # SMC0382
- Mileage 900 KM
Vehicle Description
600 HP | 1 of 300 Worldwide | Carbon Ceramic Brakes | Low Km
This 2021 Nissan GT-R Nismo is now offered at Sherwood Motorcars finished in a stunning Pearl White Tricoat finish. Powering the Nismo is the well known 3.8 liter twin turbo V6 VR38DETT engine producing 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque. Paired to the V6 is a six speed dual clutch transmission to achieve a 0-60 MPH time of only 2.9 seconds. The combination of the NISMO tuned suspension, standard all wheel drive system and Dunlop high performance tires let the GT-R perform like no other on and off track. In order to slow the GT-R down from high speeds as effectively as it gets there the Nismo is outfitted with carbon ceramic brakes to do the job. Nissan improved the exhaust system with a revised titanium exhaust that looks as stunning as it sounds. To add to the stunning look of the Nismo the 20-inch forged Rays alloy wheels and aggressive rear wing redefining the traditional GT-R rear end to more of what you would expect a true drivers car it's meant to be.The Nissan GT-R Nismo's interior resembles a drivers car, it is simple and easy to navigate. The Nismo resembles more of a traditional coupe rather then a low supercar which benefits you for interior space. Both the driver and passenger will be happy with the amount of leg room you are offered. You are seated in power heated leather/synthetic suede Recaro bucket seats that secure you comfortably letting you take hold of the Nismo's Alcantara wrapped steering wheel which; feels amazing to grip and lets you control of the Nismo and all its power. Essential features that the Nismo brings are push button start, dual zone climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, rear view camera, front/rear parking sensors, cruise control, and hill start assist. The infotainment system utilizes a 8-inch touch screen display that is easy to navigate. The infotainment system offers features such as navigation, voice recognition, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple carplay, hand's free text messaging assist, and twin USB ports.
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.