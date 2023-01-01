Menu
2021 Porsche 911

9,100 KM

$299,800

+ tax & licensing
Turbo S | Full 3M Stealth Wrap | Front Axle Lift | Burmester Upgraded Sound System

Turbo S | Full 3M Stealth Wrap | Front Axle Lift | Burmester Upgraded Sound System

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

9,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: SMC5780LWCB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour JET BLACK METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black with Yellow Stitching
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 9,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Turbo S | Full 3M Stealth Wrap | Front Axle Lift | Burmester Upgraded Sound System**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle Packages and Options:Burmester High-End Surround Sound System (9VJ)Colour Selection for Stitching in Deviated ThreadLane Change Assist (LCA)Adaptive Cruise ControlSurround View Camera System911 Carrera S Logo on Rear in High Gloss BlackElectric Slide/Tilt Glass SunroofPorsche Logo in Black (High Gloss)Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)Side Courtesy Lights w/ LED PORSCHE LogoAerokit PackageIonizerSeat Ventilation (Front)Rev Counter in Racing YellowSeat Belts in Racing YellowStorage PackageAmbient LightingSport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing YellowDoor Sill Guards in Carbon, IlluminatedSteering Column Casing in Leather i.c.w Electric Steering ColumnLED-Matrix Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)Taillights ExclusiveSport Exhaust System Incl. Tailpipes in Black (High-Gloss)Interior Trim Package w/ Decorative Stitching in Contrast ColourTire Sealing Compound and Electric Air CompressorStitching of Dashboard Contrasting ThreadRear Side Panel Stitching in Deviated ThreadCenter Console Lid Stitching in Contrasting ThreadStitching Knee Pad w/ Deviating ThreadStitching of Door w/ Deviating ThreadThis vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory