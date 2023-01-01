$299,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-872-7756
2021 Porsche 911
Turbo S | Full 3M Stealth Wrap | Front Axle Lift | Burmester Upgraded Sound System
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$299,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10185678
- Stock #: SMC5780LWCB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour JET BLACK METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black with Yellow Stitching
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # SMC5780LWCB
- Mileage 9,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Turbo S | Full 3M Stealth Wrap | Front Axle Lift | Burmester Upgraded Sound System**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle Packages and Options:Burmester High-End Surround Sound System (9VJ)Colour Selection for Stitching in Deviated ThreadLane Change Assist (LCA)Adaptive Cruise ControlSurround View Camera System911 Carrera S Logo on Rear in High Gloss BlackElectric Slide/Tilt Glass SunroofPorsche Logo in Black (High Gloss)Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)Side Courtesy Lights w/ LED PORSCHE LogoAerokit PackageIonizerSeat Ventilation (Front)Rev Counter in Racing YellowSeat Belts in Racing YellowStorage PackageAmbient LightingSport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing YellowDoor Sill Guards in Carbon, IlluminatedSteering Column Casing in Leather i.c.w Electric Steering ColumnLED-Matrix Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)Taillights ExclusiveSport Exhaust System Incl. Tailpipes in Black (High-Gloss)Interior Trim Package w/ Decorative Stitching in Contrast ColourTire Sealing Compound and Electric Air CompressorStitching of Dashboard Contrasting ThreadRear Side Panel Stitching in Deviated ThreadCenter Console Lid Stitching in Contrasting ThreadStitching Knee Pad w/ Deviating ThreadStitching of Door w/ Deviating ThreadThis vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
