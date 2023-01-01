$197,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche 911 Targa
4 AWD | Heated Seats | Bose Sound System
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
- Stock #: SMC0448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Bordeaux Red/Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 15,394 KM
Vehicle Description
| Heated Seats | Bose Sound System
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**
Vehicle Options and Packages
Night Vision Assist
Targa Roll Bar in Satin Black
Side Courtesy Lights w/ LED PORSCHE Logo
SportDesign Side Skirts
GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
Leather Interior Trim
Premium Package
- Seat Ventilation (Front)
- Power Folding Side Mirrors
- Lane Change Assist (LCA)
- LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
- BOSE Surround Sound System
- Surround View Camera System
- Storage Package
- Ambient Lighting
Power Steering Plus
Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) Incl Mechanically Locking Rear Differential
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
