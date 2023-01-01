Menu
2021 Porsche 911 Targa

15,394 KM

Details Description Features

$197,800

+ tax & licensing
$197,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

4 AWD | Heated Seats | Bose Sound System

4 AWD | Heated Seats | Bose Sound System

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

15,394KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9759595
  • Stock #: SMC0448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Bordeaux Red/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # SMC0448
  • Mileage 15,394 KM

Vehicle Description

| Heated Seats | Bose Sound System

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**

Vehicle Options and Packages

Night Vision Assist

Targa Roll Bar in Satin Black

Side Courtesy Lights w/ LED PORSCHE Logo

SportDesign Side Skirts

GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather

Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package

Leather Interior Trim

Premium Package

- Seat Ventilation (Front)

- Power Folding Side Mirrors

- Lane Change Assist (LCA)

- LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)

- BOSE Surround Sound System

- Surround View Camera System

- Storage Package

- Ambient Lighting

Power Steering Plus

Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) Incl Mechanically Locking Rear Differential

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

