2021 RAM 1500

85,964 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  2. 10476234
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10476234
  • Stock #: 218422
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT1MN712987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Silver Metallic]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 218422
  • Mileage 85,964 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

