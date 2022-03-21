2021 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 3 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8952697

8952697 Stock #: 216201

216201 VIN: 3C6RR7KT5MG536545

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue[Hydro Blue Pearl]

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 216201

Mileage 16,308 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.