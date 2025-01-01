$CALL+ GST
2021 Subaru Forester
TOURING
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
Used
65,301KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SKEJC3MH534725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Ice Silver Metallic]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21P099
- Mileage 65,301 KM
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
