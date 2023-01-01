Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Aston Martin Vantage

4,418 KM

Details Description Features

$219,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$219,888

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
2022 Aston Martin Vantage

2022 Aston Martin Vantage

V8 | Full PPF | Painted Rear Diffuser | Heated/Ventilated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Aston Martin Vantage

V8 | Full PPF | Painted Rear Diffuser | Heated/Ventilated Seats

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 9794419
  2. 9794419
  3. 9794419
  4. 9794419
  5. 9794419
  6. 9794419
  7. 9794419
  8. 9794419
  9. 9794419
  10. 9794419
  11. 9794419
  12. 9794419
  13. 9794419
  14. 9794419
  15. 9794419
  16. 9794419
  17. 9794419
  18. 9794419
  19. 9794419
  20. 9794419
  21. 9794419
  22. 9794419
  23. 9794419
  24. 9794419
Contact Seller

$219,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
4,418KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9794419
  • Stock #: SMC0475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Silver
  • Interior Colour Pure Black / Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # SMC0475
  • Mileage 4,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Full PPF | Painted Rear Diffuser | Heated/Ventilated Seats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

2018 Mercedes-Benz S...
 28,830 KM
$124,888 + tax & lic
2018 Ferrari GTC4 Lu...
 2,342 KM
$299,888 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 19,190 KM
$109,800 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory