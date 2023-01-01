2022 Audi Q5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 9 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10240100

10240100 Stock #: 228162

228162 VIN: WA1EAAFY5N2030719

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue[Navarra Blue Metallic]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,968 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.