2022 Audi RS 6
Avant Full PPF Stealth Wrap | Dynamic Pkg | Dynamic Ride Control
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-412-2251
- Listing ID: 9621973
- Stock #: SMC0411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black w/Black Stitching
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 9,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Full PPF Stealth Wrap | Dynamic Pkg | Dynamic Ride Control
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**
Vehicle's Packages and Option's:
Dynamic Package
- Dynamic All Wheel Steering
- Dynamic Steering
- Quattro Sport Rear Differential
RS7 Design Package Red 1
- RS Floor Mats w/RS Logo and Contrast Stitching
- Black Seat Belts w/Red Border
- Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Red Stitching
- Leather Package (dash,armrests,console)
Red brake calipers front and rear
Dynamic Ride Control Suspension
Heated 3-Spoke, Flat Bottom HOD Steering Wheel w/ Shift Paddles
Style, functionality, blistering performance and comfort. These 4 things don't usually go together, but they do in the 2022 Audi RS 6 Avant. Finished in a sleek Daytona Grey paint, and then fully stealth wrapped, this wagon is sure to turn heads everywhere you go. Powered by a 591 horsepower twin-turbo 4.0L V8 engine, mated to Audi's tried and true Quattro system, this estate speeds from 0-60 in only 3.1 seconds. Equipped with the highly sought after Dynamic Package, the performance is enhanced even further with Dynamic All-Wheel Steering and the Quattro Sport rear differential, and coupled with the optional Dynamic Ride Control, you can't ask for a better spec.
The Daytona Grey paint is paired with the Black Optics package, giving you black mirrors, 22" V spoke wheels, and the exterior trims in high gloss black. Inside you are welcomed by the RS Design package in red, giving you red stitching throughout, an alcantara steering wheel and red bordered seatbelts. The technology is unmatched in the RS6, featuring heated and ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitors and a 360 degree parking camera. This RS6 checks all the boxes for weekend fun and day to day practicality, and this spec will not last long.
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
