2022 Audi RS 6

9,350 KM

$119,178

+ tax & licensing
$119,178

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-412-2251

Avant Full PPF Stealth Wrap | Dynamic Pkg | Dynamic Ride Control

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-412-2251

9,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9621973
  • Stock #: SMC0411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black w/Black Stitching
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Full PPF Stealth Wrap | Dynamic Pkg | Dynamic Ride Control

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**

Vehicle's Packages and Option's:

Dynamic Package

- Dynamic All Wheel Steering

- Dynamic Steering

- Quattro Sport Rear Differential

RS7 Design Package Red 1

- RS Floor Mats w/RS Logo and Contrast Stitching

- Black Seat Belts w/Red Border

- Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Red Stitching

- Leather Package (dash,armrests,console)

Red brake calipers front and rear

Dynamic Ride Control Suspension

Heated 3-Spoke, Flat Bottom HOD Steering Wheel w/ Shift Paddles

Style, functionality, blistering performance and comfort. These 4 things don't usually go together, but they do in the 2022 Audi RS 6 Avant. Finished in a sleek Daytona Grey paint, and then fully stealth wrapped, this wagon is sure to turn heads everywhere you go. Powered by a 591 horsepower twin-turbo 4.0L V8 engine, mated to Audi's tried and true Quattro system, this estate speeds from 0-60 in only 3.1 seconds. Equipped with the highly sought after Dynamic Package, the performance is enhanced even further with Dynamic All-Wheel Steering and the Quattro Sport rear differential, and coupled with the optional Dynamic Ride Control, you can't ask for a better spec.

The Daytona Grey paint is paired with the Black Optics package, giving you black mirrors, 22" V spoke wheels, and the exterior trims in high gloss black. Inside you are welcomed by the RS Design package in red, giving you red stitching throughout, an alcantara steering wheel and red bordered seatbelts. The technology is unmatched in the RS6, featuring heated and ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitors and a 360 degree parking camera. This RS6 checks all the boxes for weekend fun and day to day practicality, and this spec will not last long.

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Air Suspension
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

