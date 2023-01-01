$64,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-872-7756
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD ZR2 | HEU Edition | Baja Light Bars | Snorkel Kit
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$64,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10414260
- Stock #: SMC0659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sand Dune Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HEU Edition | Baja Light Bars | Snorkel Kit**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle Packages and Options:4" bds suspension liftGatorback kickback flaps35x11.50x17 Toyo AT3 tiresThis vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.