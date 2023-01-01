$119,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT | Front PPF | Bose Sound System
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
$119,800
- Listing ID: 10400679
- Stock #: SMC0609A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic White
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 14,390 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle Packages and Options:5ZU-11 - Body-Colour Blade Spoiler (LPO)EFY-11 - Body-Colour Exterior AccentsERI-11 - Battery Protection PackageG8G-11 - Arctic WhiteHTA-11 - Mulan Leather w/ Perforated Inserts - Jet BlackLT2 - 6.2L V8 DI 490 HP (lt2) - Gas (W/2LT)M1L - 8-Speed Dual Clutch (m1l) - AutomaticQ8Q-11 - 19" X 8.5" (F) 20" X 11" (R) 5-open-spoke Carbon Flash-Painted Aluminum w/ Machined EdgeZ51-11 - Z51 Performance PackageThe Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT is an icon.This 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT Comes Fully Loaded With The Following Options: Carbon Flash Package, 3M, High Wing Spoiler, Magnetic Ride, Performance Exhaust, Remote Engine Start, LED Headlamps, And 19/20" Wheels. Convenience Features Inside The Vehicle Include, HUD, A Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tilt/Telescope, Rear Park Assist, PDVR, Heated/Vented GT Bucket Seats, Touchscreen Navigation, Wireless Charging, And Dual Automatic Climate.This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
