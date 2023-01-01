Menu
2022 Chevrolet Corvette

14,390 KM

Details Description Features

$119,800

+ tax & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

2LT | Front PPF | Bose Sound System

2LT | Front PPF | Bose Sound System

Location

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

14,390KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10400679
  • Stock #: SMC0609A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 14,390 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle Packages and Options:5ZU-11 - Body-Colour Blade Spoiler (LPO)EFY-11 - Body-Colour Exterior AccentsERI-11 - Battery Protection PackageG8G-11 - Arctic WhiteHTA-11 - Mulan Leather w/ Perforated Inserts - Jet BlackLT2 - 6.2L V8 DI 490 HP (lt2) - Gas (W/2LT)M1L - 8-Speed Dual Clutch (m1l) - AutomaticQ8Q-11 - 19" X 8.5" (F) 20" X 11" (R) 5-open-spoke Carbon Flash-Painted Aluminum w/ Machined EdgeZ51-11 - Z51 Performance PackageThe Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT is an icon.This 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT Comes Fully Loaded With The Following Options: Carbon Flash Package, 3M, High Wing Spoiler, Magnetic Ride, Performance Exhaust, Remote Engine Start, LED Headlamps, And 19/20" Wheels. Convenience Features Inside The Vehicle Include, HUD, A Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tilt/Telescope, Rear Park Assist, PDVR, Heated/Vented GT Bucket Seats, Touchscreen Navigation, Wireless Charging, And Dual Automatic Climate.This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L V8 DI HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

