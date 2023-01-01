$599,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ferrari F8 Spider
| Full 3M Paint Protection | Front Axle Lift | 20 inch Dark Forged Wheels
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$599,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10400676
- Stock #: SMC0625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rosso Scuderia
- Interior Colour Rosso Ferrari
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 1,950 KM
Vehicle Description
***No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle Packages and Options:*Apple CarplayAdaptive Front Lighting SystemAlcantara Exerior Door PanelBack RadarBrake Calipers in Yellow ColourCarbon Fiber Driving Zone + LEDSCarbon Fibre Central BridgeColoured Safety BeltsDaytona Style SeatsAlcantara Lower DashboardSuspension LifterHorse Stitched on HeadrestAlcantara Central TunnelSport Exhaust PipesAdvanced Front Driving CameraColoured Mats with LogoScuderia Ferrari Shields OnLeather Door Panel Centre TrimElectrochromic Rearview MirrorParking CameraFront and Rear Parking SensorsPassenger Display20inch Forged Dark Painted RimsFull Electric SeatsColoured Special StitchingDaytona Seat Alcantara StripesColoured Steering WheelThis vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
