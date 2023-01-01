Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ferrari F8 Spider

1,950 KM

Details Description Features

$599,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$599,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
2022 Ferrari F8 Spider

2022 Ferrari F8 Spider

| Full 3M Paint Protection | Front Axle Lift | 20 inch Dark Forged Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ferrari F8 Spider

| Full 3M Paint Protection | Front Axle Lift | 20 inch Dark Forged Wheels

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 10400676
  2. 10400676
  3. 10400676
  4. 10400676
  5. 10400676
  6. 10400676
  7. 10400676
  8. 10400676
  9. 10400676
  10. 10400676
  11. 10400676
  12. 10400676
  13. 10400676
  14. 10400676
  15. 10400676
  16. 10400676
  17. 10400676
  18. 10400676
  19. 10400676
  20. 10400676
  21. 10400676
  22. 10400676
  23. 10400676
  24. 10400676
  25. 10400676
  26. 10400676
  27. 10400676
  28. 10400676
  29. 10400676
  30. 10400676
  31. 10400676
  32. 10400676
  33. 10400676
  34. 10400676
  35. 10400676
  36. 10400676
  37. 10400676
  38. 10400676
  39. 10400676
  40. 10400676
  41. 10400676
  42. 10400676
  43. 10400676
  44. 10400676
  45. 10400676
  46. 10400676
  47. 10400676
  48. 10400676
  49. 10400676
Contact Seller

$599,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10400676
  • Stock #: SMC0625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rosso Scuderia
  • Interior Colour Rosso Ferrari
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,950 KM

Vehicle Description

***No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle Packages and Options:*Apple CarplayAdaptive Front Lighting SystemAlcantara Exerior Door PanelBack RadarBrake Calipers in Yellow ColourCarbon Fiber Driving Zone + LEDSCarbon Fibre Central BridgeColoured Safety BeltsDaytona Style SeatsAlcantara Lower DashboardSuspension LifterHorse Stitched on HeadrestAlcantara Central TunnelSport Exhaust PipesAdvanced Front Driving CameraColoured Mats with LogoScuderia Ferrari Shields OnLeather Door Panel Centre TrimElectrochromic Rearview MirrorParking CameraFront and Rear Parking SensorsPassenger Display20inch Forged Dark Painted RimsFull Electric SeatsColoured Special StitchingDaytona Seat Alcantara StripesColoured Steering WheelThis vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

2014 Porsche 911 Car...
 11,260 KM
$97,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ferrari 488 Spi...
 25,850 KM
$368,800 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model S P...
 11,565 KM
$139,800 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory