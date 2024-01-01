Menu
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**The 2022 Ferrari Roma is an exquisite manifestation of Italian automotive elegance and performance. Cloaked in a stunning Blu Roma exterior and featuring a luxurious Nero interior, this Ferrari captivates with its striking aesthetic.Under the hood, a potent Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 3.9L engine, paired with an 8-Speed Auto-Shift Manual transmission, ensures a thrilling and dynamic driving experience, delivering the exceptional performance synonymous with the Ferrari name.Inside the cabin, the Roma is adorned with modern features, including a passenger display that enhances the in-car entertainment and connectivity experience. The surround view camera system provides a comprehensive perspective for the driver, ensuring precision in maneuvering and parking.In summary, the 2022 Ferrari Roma is a masterful blend of artistry and engineering, offering a perfect synergy of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology. This Ferrari is not just a car; its a testament to the passion and dedication that Ferrari pours into every creation.This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

2022 Ferrari Roma

6,580 KM

| Full Car PPF | Passenger Display | Surround View

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

6,580KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blu Roma
  • Interior Colour Nero
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 6,580 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

