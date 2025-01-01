Menu
2022 Ford F-150

61,085 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2022 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

12142413

2022 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,085KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E82NFB72855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Oxford White]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220374
  • Mileage 61,085 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-XXXX

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2022 Ford F-150