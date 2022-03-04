2022 Ford F-250

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 9 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8487339

8487339 Stock #: 225575

225575 VIN: 1FT7W2BN8NEC39470

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 225575

Mileage 17,914 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.