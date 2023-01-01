2022 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 , 0 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10039449

10039449 Stock #: 227886

227886 VIN: 3GTUUGEDXNG667915

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Onyx Black]

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 227886

Mileage 12,061 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.