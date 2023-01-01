Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 2500

16,340 KM

Details Description Features

$95,900

+ tax & licensing
$95,900

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$95,900

+ taxes & licensing

16,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9719581
  • Stock #: SMC0458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Walnut/Dark Ash Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,340 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**

Vehicle's Packages and Option's:

Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package

- Hitch Platform To Accept Gooseneck or 5th Wheel Hitch. Includes Hitch Platform with Tray To Accept Ball, Stamped Bed Holes with Removable Caps Installed and Bed Mounted 7-Pin Trailer Harness (similar To Uy2 Harness)

V8 6.6l Turbo-diesel 445 HP (L5P) - Diesel

10 Speed Allison Automatic (MGM) - Automatic

Power Sunroof

Credit-not Equipped w/ Heated Second Row Seats

All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO)

Black Front and Rear Moulded Splash Guards (LPO)

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

