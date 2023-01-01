$95,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-872-7756
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$95,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9719581
- Stock #: SMC0458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Dark Walnut/Dark Ash Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,340 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**
Vehicle's Packages and Option's:
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package
- Hitch Platform To Accept Gooseneck or 5th Wheel Hitch. Includes Hitch Platform with Tray To Accept Ball, Stamped Bed Holes with Removable Caps Installed and Bed Mounted 7-Pin Trailer Harness (similar To Uy2 Harness)
V8 6.6l Turbo-diesel 445 HP (L5P) - Diesel
10 Speed Allison Automatic (MGM) - Automatic
Power Sunroof
Credit-not Equipped w/ Heated Second Row Seats
All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO)
Black Front and Rear Moulded Splash Guards (LPO)
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
