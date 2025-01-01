Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 GMC Terrain

43,797 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Terrain

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
12535153

2022 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,797KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEV4NL310367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Marine Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220921
  • Mileage 43,797 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2021 Toyota 4Runner Limited for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2021 Toyota 4Runner Limited 32,109 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Coupe for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2015 BMW 4 Series Coupe 108,360 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 127,520 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2022 GMC Terrain