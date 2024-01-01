$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan EX
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,406KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F37NH109519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Crystal Black Pearl]
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 229465
- Mileage 35,406 KM
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
2022 Honda Civic