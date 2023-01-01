2022 Hyundai PALISADE

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 4 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10091865

10091865 Stock #: 22P691

22P691 VIN: KM8R5DHE5NU346346

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Steel Graphite]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22P691

Mileage 54,423 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.