Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

62,402 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Preferred

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 10748912
  2. 10748912
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,402KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R3DHE5NU425408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Typhoon Silver]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 228756
  • Mileage 62,402 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2020 Subaru Outback CONVENIEN for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2020 Subaru Outback CONVENIEN 61,099 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 50,551 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2022 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred 62,402 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai PALISADE