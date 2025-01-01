Menu
2022 Kia Stinger

49,912 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Stinger

GT LIMITÉ

12308546

2022 Kia Stinger

GT LIMITÉ

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
49,912KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAE55LC2N6106770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Atomic Blue]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220646
  • Mileage 49,912 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Kia Stinger