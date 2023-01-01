$124,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-872-7756
2022 Maserati Levante
Tributo | 1 of 375 | No Accidents Reported
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$124,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10424640
- Stock #: SMC0654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Azzuro Tributo (Blue)
- Interior Colour Black w/Yellow Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SMC0654
- Mileage 38,250 KM
Vehicle Description
1 of 375 | One Owner | No Accidents Reported**No Canadian Luxury Tax**The limited production 2022 Maserati Levante F Tributo is a truly special SUV. Finished in stunning Azzurro Tributo Blue, accented with yellow ringed 21 wheels and yellow brake calipers, this edition of the Levante pays homage to Maserati's racing legend Juan Manual Fangio. This specification pays tribute to the Maserati 250F that was raced by Fangio, which featured a similar livery. The premium black leather interior is paired with more yellow accenting in the stitched Maserati trident on all 4 headrests. Powered by a 424 horsepower twin-turbo 3.0L V6 mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission, the all wheel drive system keeps this vehicle on the road no matter the conditions.This Levante was a locally owned vehicle, and it came into our store on a trade from one of our longtime clients. This vehicle comes fully optioned out including heated and ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control with lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, a panoramic moonroof, premium Harmon/Kardon audio system and remote start. This Maserati Levante F Tributo is a true statement, and you'll be sure to stand out from the traffic in this bright luxury SUV. The Tributo F special edition is limited to only 375 pieces worldwide, and not only is it an exceptionally capable SUV, it will almost assuredly become a collectors piece in the not so distant future.This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Power Options
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.