2022 Maserati Levante

38,250 KM

$124,800

+ tax & licensing
$124,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

2022 Maserati Levante

2022 Maserati Levante

Tributo | 1 of 375 | No Accidents Reported

2022 Maserati Levante

Tributo | 1 of 375 | No Accidents Reported

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$124,800

+ taxes & licensing

38,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: SMC0654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Azzuro Tributo (Blue)
  • Interior Colour Black w/Yellow Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,250 KM

Vehicle Description

1 of 375 | One Owner | No Accidents Reported**No Canadian Luxury Tax**The limited production 2022 Maserati Levante F Tributo is a truly special SUV. Finished in stunning Azzurro Tributo Blue, accented with yellow ringed 21 wheels and yellow brake calipers, this edition of the Levante pays homage to Maserati's racing legend Juan Manual Fangio. This specification pays tribute to the Maserati 250F that was raced by Fangio, which featured a similar livery. The premium black leather interior is paired with more yellow accenting in the stitched Maserati trident on all 4 headrests. Powered by a 424 horsepower twin-turbo 3.0L V6 mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission, the all wheel drive system keeps this vehicle on the road no matter the conditions.This Levante was a locally owned vehicle, and it came into our store on a trade from one of our longtime clients. This vehicle comes fully optioned out including heated and ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control with lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, a panoramic moonroof, premium Harmon/Kardon audio system and remote start. This Maserati Levante F Tributo is a true statement, and you'll be sure to stand out from the traffic in this bright luxury SUV. The Tributo F special edition is limited to only 375 pieces worldwide, and not only is it an exceptionally capable SUV, it will almost assuredly become a collectors piece in the not so distant future.This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

