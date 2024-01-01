Menu
2022 Mazda CX-5

33,537 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5

2022 Mazda CX-5

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,537KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDY7N0526076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 229404
  • Mileage 33,537 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

2022 Mazda CX-5