2022 Mazda CX-9

80,682 KM

Details

$CALL

+ GST
12658164

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
80,682KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBDY6N0616400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220714
  • Mileage 80,682 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

587-805-0370

2022 Mazda CX-9