Menu
Account
Sign In
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

2022 McLaren 720S

4,870 KM

Details Description Features

$388,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 McLaren 720S

Performance | Carbon Trim | Front Lift | Full Front End PPF

Watch This Vehicle

2022 McLaren 720S

Performance | Carbon Trim | Front Lift | Full Front End PPF

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 11016305
  2. 11016305
  3. 11016305
  4. 11016305
Contact Seller

$388,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
4,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silica White
  • Interior Colour Black/Carmine
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 4,870 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

T-top
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

Used 2022 McLaren 720S Performance | Carbon Trim | Front Lift | Full Front End PPF for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2022 McLaren 720S Performance | Carbon Trim | Front Lift | Full Front End PPF 4,870 KM $388,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast | Carbon Interior Trim | Passenger Screen | Front Lift for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast | Carbon Interior Trim | Passenger Screen | Front Lift 8,400 KM $539,800 + tax & lic
Used 1994 Ferrari 348 Spider | Gated Manual | Soft Top for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
1994 Ferrari 348 Spider | Gated Manual | Soft Top 28,920 KM $114,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$388,888

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
2022 McLaren 720S