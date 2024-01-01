Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

41,110 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 11360234
  2. 11360234
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,110KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR3DF9NC238986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 229423
  • Mileage 41,110 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2019 Mazda CX-9 Signature for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2019 Mazda CX-9 Signature 146,825 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Focus SE for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2018 Ford Focus SE 93,505 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Compass LIMITED for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2019 Jeep Compass LIMITED 0 $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Pathfinder