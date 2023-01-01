2022 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 4 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10610733

10610733 Stock #: 228390

228390 VIN: 1C6RRFCG8NN304963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 228390

Mileage 15,433 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.