Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

87,390 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle
12031060

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 12031060
  2. 12031060
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,390KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT5NG259428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Silver Metallic]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220231
  • Mileage 87,390 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2016 Mazda CX-5 136,196 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 145,540 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Ford Ranger for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2006 Ford Ranger 153,416 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic