2022 Tesla Model S

11,565 KM

$139,800

+ tax & licensing
$139,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

2022 Tesla Model S

2022 Tesla Model S

Plaid | 2 Wheel Sets | Full Self Driving | 1,020 Horsepower

2022 Tesla Model S

Plaid | 2 Wheel Sets | Full Self Driving | 1,020 Horsepower

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$139,800

+ taxes & licensing

11,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: SMC0409X

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black/White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,565 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**2 Wheel Sets | Carbon Fiber Interior Trim | 1020 Horsepower Welcome to Sherwood Motorcars, where we are proud to offer a stunning 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid. This sleek and stylish electric vehicle boasts impressive power, cutting-edge technology, and an incredible driving experience. Let's take a closer look at what makes this car such a standout.Under the hood, you'll find an incredibly powerful electric motor that can produce up to 1,020 horsepower. This allows the Model S Plaid to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.98 seconds, making it one of the fastest production cars on the planet. But it's not just about speed - the Model S Plaid also has a range of up to 390 miles on a single charge, meaning you can take it on long trips without worrying about running out of juice.From the outside, the Model S Plaid is a stunning work of art. It features a low, sleek profile, with a front grille that's designed to channel air efficiently and reduce wind resistance. The interior is just as impressive, with sumptuous leather seats, a massive 17-inch touchscreen display, and state-of-the-art sound system. The car also boasts a variety of driver assist features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.One of the things that sets Tesla apart from other automakers is their commitment to sustainability. The Model S Plaid is no exception, with a battery that's designed to be recycled at the end of its life. The car also comes with access to Tesla's extensive network of Supercharger stations, which allow you to charge up quickly and easily on long trips. And if you have solar panels at home, you can even power your Model S Plaid with clean, renewable energy.If you're in the market for a new electric vehicle, we invite you to come check out the 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid for yourself. Our friendly sales team will be happy to answer any questions you may have and take you for a test drive. Get behind the wheel of this incredible car and experience the future of driving today!This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

