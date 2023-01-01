$139,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-872-7756
2022 Tesla Model S
Plaid | 2 Wheel Sets | Full Self Driving | 1,020 Horsepower
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$139,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10381623
- Stock #: SMC0409X
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black/White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,565 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**2 Wheel Sets | Carbon Fiber Interior Trim | 1020 Horsepower Welcome to Sherwood Motorcars, where we are proud to offer a stunning 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid. This sleek and stylish electric vehicle boasts impressive power, cutting-edge technology, and an incredible driving experience. Let's take a closer look at what makes this car such a standout.Under the hood, you'll find an incredibly powerful electric motor that can produce up to 1,020 horsepower. This allows the Model S Plaid to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.98 seconds, making it one of the fastest production cars on the planet. But it's not just about speed - the Model S Plaid also has a range of up to 390 miles on a single charge, meaning you can take it on long trips without worrying about running out of juice.From the outside, the Model S Plaid is a stunning work of art. It features a low, sleek profile, with a front grille that's designed to channel air efficiently and reduce wind resistance. The interior is just as impressive, with sumptuous leather seats, a massive 17-inch touchscreen display, and state-of-the-art sound system. The car also boasts a variety of driver assist features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.One of the things that sets Tesla apart from other automakers is their commitment to sustainability. The Model S Plaid is no exception, with a battery that's designed to be recycled at the end of its life. The car also comes with access to Tesla's extensive network of Supercharger stations, which allow you to charge up quickly and easily on long trips. And if you have solar panels at home, you can even power your Model S Plaid with clean, renewable energy.If you're in the market for a new electric vehicle, we invite you to come check out the 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid for yourself. Our friendly sales team will be happy to answer any questions you may have and take you for a test drive. Get behind the wheel of this incredible car and experience the future of driving today!This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.