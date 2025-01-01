Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota RAV4

18,470 KM

Details

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12614863

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 12614863
  2. 12614863
  3. 12614863
  4. 12614863
  5. 12614863
  6. 12614863
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,470KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV6NC303560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Magnetic Grey Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 221006
  • Mileage 18,470 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES 100,189 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 205,188 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 126,037 KM $CALL + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2022 Toyota RAV4