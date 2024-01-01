Menu
2022 Toyota Tundra

76,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra

Limited

2022 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
76,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFJA5DB6NX001467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Midnight Black Metallic]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 229842
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Toyota Tundra