2023 Chevrolet Malibu

4,962 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,962KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZB5ST0PF113694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Dark Ash Metallic]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 239719
  • Mileage 4,962 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2023 Chevrolet Malibu