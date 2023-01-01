$94,800+ tax & licensing
$94,800
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco
Base
Location
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10243500
- Stock #: SMC0587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Dark Space Grey/Blk Onyx
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: electric brake boost GVWR: 2 767 kgs (6 100 lbs)
