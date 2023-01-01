Menu
2023 Ford Bronco

150 KM

Details Description Features

$94,800

+ tax & licensing
$94,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Base

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$94,800

+ taxes & licensing

150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10243500
  • Stock #: SMC0587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Dark Space Grey/Blk Onyx
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: electric brake boost GVWR: 2 767 kgs (6 100 lbs)

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

