2023 Ford Explorer

28,492 KM

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2023 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
28,492KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8FH8PGA45103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green[Forged Green Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 239522
  • Mileage 28,492 KM

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

