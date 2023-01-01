2023 Ford F-150

$149,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 435 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Driver Restriction Features Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST HIGH OUTPUT -inc: auto start/stop (STD) Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System

