Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Ford F-150

435 KM

Details Description Features

$149,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$149,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150

2023 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 10233479
  2. 10233479
  3. 10233479
  4. 10233479
Contact Seller

$149,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
435KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10233479
  • Stock #: SMC0588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 435 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST HIGH OUTPUT -inc: auto start/stop (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

1969 Chevrolet Cheve...
 59,865 KM
$79,800 + tax & lic
2022 Porsche 911 Tur...
 650 KM
$319,800 + tax & lic
1949 Chevrolet 3100 ...
 3,000 KM
$119,800 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory