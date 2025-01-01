Menu
2023 GMC Terrain

9,223 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD

12308477

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,223KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEGXPL192208

  Exterior Colour White[Summit White]
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 230647
  Mileage 9,223 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2023 GMC Terrain