2023 Honda Civic
SI Sedan SI
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
Used
26,176KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE1E54PH080237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange[Blazing Orange Pearl]
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 239800
- Mileage 26,176 KM
2023 Honda Civic