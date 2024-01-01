Menu
2023 Mazda CX-30

31,621 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2023 Mazda CX-30

GX

2023 Mazda CX-30

GX

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
31,621KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBB76PM504618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Machine Grey Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 239446
  • Mileage 31,621 KM

587-805-0370

2023 Mazda CX-30