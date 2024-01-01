Menu
2023 Mazda CX-30

8,001 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30

GSL

2023 Mazda CX-30

GSL

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBCM6PM542936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 237492
  • Mileage 8,001 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 SPORTSDES for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2023 Mazda CX-5 SPORTSDES 24,003 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 59,980 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 3500 Big Horn for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2020 RAM 3500 Big Horn 64,000 KM $62,995 + tax & lic

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2023 Mazda CX-30