2023 Mazda CX-30

15,153 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30

GT

2023 Mazda CX-30

GT

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 11777439
  2. 11777439
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,153KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDM1PM528411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23P101
  • Mileage 15,153 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2023 Mazda CX-30