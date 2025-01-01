$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Mazda CX-9
GS-L
2023 Mazda CX-9
GS-L
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,393KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBCY1P0635814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour L.BLUE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230787
- Mileage 31,393 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Park Mazda
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 150,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL 227,676 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2024 GMC Terrain SLE AWD 8,170 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Park Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
Call Dealer
587-805-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Park Mazda
587-805-0370
2023 Mazda CX-9